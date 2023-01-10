Highlights of China's judicial, procuratorial, public security work plan for 2023

Xinhua) January 10, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Following a new roadmap for judicial, procuratorial and public security work in 2023, China is gearing up to modernize these areas further on its new journey toward a modern socialist country.

Below are highlights of the roadmap drawn at a central conference for judicial, procuratorial and public security work held in Beijing from Jan. 7 to 8.

-- Advancing the impartial administration of justice

The central conference urged dedicated efforts to focus on issues of public concern and to properly handle details relevant to people's vital interests.

Cases related to people's livelihoods, such as education, employment, medical care, housing, marriage, family affairs and social security, should be processed in accordance with the law, per the conference.

-- Pushing rule-based government administration, law enforcement

The conference also outlined efforts to advance the system of law-based government administration that balances powers with responsibilities, and that is both authoritative and effective.

It urged public security organs to redouble their law enforcement efforts in crucial areas related to people's well-being, comprehensively implement the benchmark standard system for administrative discretion, and boost the quality and efficiency of case-handling and law enforcement branches.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, efforts are being made to improve the supervision of law enforcement, boost the coverage of digitalized case-handling, and implement the recording mechanism throughout the entire process of law enforcement.

-- Offering sound lawmaking, legislation advice for emerging sectors

The conference called on relevant authorities to enhance their awareness of legislation, offer legislation advice promptly, and round out judicial interpretations related to emerging sectors such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Through their handling of cases in such sectors, judicial, procuratorial and public security authorities will be able to identify issues in a timely manner and grasp certain patterns, which lays a solid basis for the implementation of relevant legislation work, said Ma Huaide, president of the China University of Political Science and Law.

-- Tackling prominent public security issues

The conference put forward specific objectives and measures to tackle prominent public security problems. It called for efforts to crack down on gang crime on a regular basis and develop new anti-crime mechanisms and approaches.

In particular, it urged intensified efforts to combat wire and cyber fraud, as well as illegal online activities such as gambling, drug dealing and pyramid schemes.

-- Improving urban and rural community governance system

The conference specified efforts to improve the urban and rural community governance system further, with a combination of self-governance, the rule of law and the rule of virtue.

It delineated the responsibility for judicial, procuratorial and public security in primary-level governance, and urged carrying out troubleshooting campaigns and constructing a joint work system to solve disputes and conflicts through mediation, arbitration, administrative adjudication, administrative reconsideration and litigation.

