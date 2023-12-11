Home>>
Philippine vessel disregards warnings, ramming into a China Coast Guard ship
(Global Times) 08:44, December 11, 2023
The video shows the Philippine vessel Unaiza May 1 disregarded warnings, made an unprofessional and dangerous turn, and intentionally rammed into a China Coast Guard ship. Responsibility for the collision lies with the provoking Philippine side.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard: Philippine side fully responsible for collision with China Coast Guard ship
- China Coast Guard controls Philippine vessels
- China urges Philippines to stop hyping up maritime disputes
- China urges Philippines to stop deliberate, provocative actions in South China Sea
- China urges Philippines to stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea: spokesperson
- Spokesperson refutes Philippines' wrongful remarks over Ren'ai Jiao, urging Philippines to halt provocations at sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.