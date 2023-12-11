Philippine vessel disregards warnings, ramming into a China Coast Guard ship

Global Times) 08:44, December 11, 2023

The video shows the Philippine vessel Unaiza May 1 disregarded warnings, made an unprofessional and dangerous turn, and intentionally rammed into a China Coast Guard ship. Responsibility for the collision lies with the provoking Philippine side.

