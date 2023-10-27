China urges Philippines to stop deliberate, provocative actions in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:03, October 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the Philippines to stop deliberate and provocative actions in the South China Sea.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the reactions of the Philippines and the United States on a recent friction between Chinese and Philippine vessels in waters near Ren'ai Jiao.

China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and its adjacent waters. China's sovereignty is shaped and confirmed through a historical process, and complies with international laws including the UN Charter, said Wu.

On the specific case, Philippine ships ignored repeated dissuasion and warnings of the Chinese side, and intentionally violated China's sovereignty and made provocations by crossing the bow of a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship in a dangerous manner. A Philippine coast guard vessel then deliberately reversed and bumped into a parked Chinese fishing boat, endangering the personnel of both sides. The responsibility lies fully with the Philippine side. In response to the Philippines' provocations, the CCG responded in accordance with laws to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty. The CCG's operations are reasonable, legitimate, and professional, Wu said.

The Philippine side should stop violating China's sovereignty and stop any deliberate and provocative actions to prevent further escalation of the situation, said Wu, adding that the United States should stop interfering in the South China Sea issue, stop fanning the flame and stirring up troubles, and stop undermining regional peace and stability.

The Chinese military will firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and continue to operate in waters under China's jurisdiction, Wu said.

