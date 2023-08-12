China calls on Philippines to jointly seek effective way to control situation in South China Sea

Xinhua) 14:22, August 12, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the Philippines to expeditiously work with China to seek an effective way to control the situation in the South China Sea.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has exchanged views with dignitaries of Singapore and Malaysia on the current situation in the South China Sea and clarified China's position during his visit to the two countries on Thursday and Friday.

The Chinese foreign minister noted that China has repeatedly expressed its willingness to resolve differences with the Philippines through bilateral dialogues, hoping that the Philippine side would abide by the consensus reached in the past, and cherish the mutual trust accumulated through the improvement of bilateral relations.

Over the years, Wang said the situation in the South China Sea has achieved overall stability and provided a favorable environment for respective development of regional countries with the joint efforts of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Wang said the United States and some other forces, however, are constantly making waves in the sea for fear that the South China Sea will no longer be chaotic.

He noted that they have used the Ren'ai Jiao issue recently to fan the flames, stir up troubles between China and the Philippines, fuel confrontation, and jeopardize peace and tranquility of the South China Sea in a bid to serve their own geopolitical strategy.

China hopes the regional countries would maintain the necessary vigilance against the masterminds behind the scenes and take their own actions to play a leading role in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, Wang said.

Wang stressed that China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and strive to reach an early agreement on regional rules which are effective, substantive and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China and ASEAN countries have the ability and wisdom to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.

Wang is on a Southeast Asia tour to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)