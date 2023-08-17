Fishing season of South China Sea starts in different areas across China
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Dianjian fishing port in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Dianjian fishing port in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Dianjian fishing port in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Zhapo fishing port in Yangjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Zhapo fishing port in Yangjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing off from the Zhapo fishing port in Yangjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing towards the South China Sea from the Xinying port in Lingao County, south China's Hainan Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing towards the South China Sea from the Xinying port in Lingao County, south China's Hainan Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows fishing boats sailing towards the South China Sea from the Xinying port in Lingao County, south China's Hainan Province. The fishing season of the South China Sea started Wednesday after this summer's three-and-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
