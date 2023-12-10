Home>>
China Coast Guard controls Philippine vessels
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:52, December 10, 2023
China Coast Guard has lawfully taken control measures against three vessels of the Philippine bureau of fisheries and aquatic resources intruding into waters near Huangyan Island on Saturday, a brief statement said.
The Chinese side has stressed several times that China holds indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its adjacent waters, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the relevant waters.
