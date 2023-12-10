China Coast Guard: Philippine side fully responsible for collision with China Coast Guard ship

People's Daily Online) 12:17, December 10, 2023

On Dec. 10, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels, a public service ship and a supply vessel, intruded into the waters near Ren'ai Reef of China's Nansha Islands without the Chinese government's approval.

The China Coast Guard responded by taking control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law. At 6:39 a.m., disregarding repeated stern warnings from China and in violation of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, the Philippine vessel Unaiza May 1 maneuvered in an unprofessional and dangerous way. It deliberately rammed the China Coast Guard ship 21556, which was navigating for law enforcement purposes. The Philippine side is fully responsible for the collision that resulted in some scratches to both vessels.

