China mulls draft law to ease kindergarten admission for disabled children
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law that is expected to facilitate easier kindergarten admission for the disabled children.
The draft preschool education law has been submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for the second reading.
Non-profit kindergartens should admit children with disabilities who are capable of adapting to life in kindergarten, as well as provide assistance for such children, the draft stipulates.
If parents or other guardians have a dispute with a kindergarten regarding the admission of a disabled child, the county-level government education department should collaborate with the health department to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the child's physical condition as well as ability to receive education and adapt to kindergarten life, and properly resolve the issue, according to the draft.
Photos
