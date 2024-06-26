China ponders modification of law on public security penalties

June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for the second reading.

A stipulation on the law's application concerning acts against the public security administration on foreign ships and aircraft was added to the draft revision, in a bid to enhance the law's connection to international treaties on aviation safety and other issues, according to a report by the Constitution and Law Committee of the NPC.

Another stipulation elaborating on citizens' defense against unlawful infringements was also added to the draft.

The draft revision stipulates that in the case of minors who commit illegal acts but will not be subject to punishments in accordance with the law, public security organs should impose correctional education measures on them according to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency.

