Senior Chinese lawmakers meet to hear bill deliberation reports

Xinhua) 08:29, June 27, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 27th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Wednesday to hear reports on bill deliberations during the ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on the deliberation of bills during the session, including suggestions for modifying a draft law on rural collective economic organizations and draft revisions to the frontier health and quarantine law.

Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to relevant draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting decided to submit the updated normative documents to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

