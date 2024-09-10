Chinese lawmakers to review various legislative bills at upcoming session

Xinhua) 10:15, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers will deliberate a raft of legislative bills on matters such as national defense education, energy, and anti-money laundering at an upcoming legislative session, according to a press conference on Monday.

From Sept. 10 to 13, the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 11th session in Beijing.

During the session, lawmakers will conduct a second review of the draft revision to the National Defense Education Law. The draft includes new content covering areas such as combining national defense education in schools with publicity work for military service, and the legal liabilities for relevant violations of the law, said Wang Xiang, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

Legislators will also deliberate a draft amendment to the Statistics Law that will redouble institutional constraints to preempt the falsification of official statistics, and strengthen legal accountability for all types of statistical falsification, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)