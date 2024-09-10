Chinese lawmakers conduct second review of draft energy law

Xinhua) 16:47, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A draft energy law was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for a second review on Tuesday.

New content on the development and utilization of renewable energy, including wind energy, solar energy, biomass energy, geothermal energy, ocean energy and hydrogen energy, was added in the draft, aiming to further facilitate the country's green, low-carbon energy transformation.

The draft also states that China will accelerate the construction of a new type of power system and strengthen the coordinated development of power generation and grid to accommodate, allocate and regulate clean energy.

It is also included in the draft that China encourages energy users to prioritize the use of clean and low-carbon energy through establishing green energy consumption promotion mechanism.

The draft energy law was submitted to the national legislature for the first review in April this year. It makes stipulations for fundamental and significant issues in the energy sector in response to the new situation of China's energy development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)