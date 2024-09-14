China's statistics law amendments to prevent data fraud

Xinhua) 10:22, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's lawmakers on Friday adopted a decision on amending the Statistics Law in a bid to prevent data fraud more effectively.

The decision was adopted as the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 11th session in Beijing.

The amendments focus on enhancing responsibility for the prevention and punishment of statistics fraud, strengthening statistical supervision, and improving the scientific nature of statistics.

Shi Hong, an official of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said that these amendments to the Statistics Law adhere to a problem-oriented approach and strengthen the legal responsibility for illegal activities such as statistics fraud.

The amendments call for the construction of a complete, coordinated, efficient, authoritative and reliable national statistics supervision system, according to Mao Shengyong, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics.

