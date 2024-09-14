China revises National Defense Education Law

Xinhua) 09:02, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised National Defense Education Law.

The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Sept. 21, 2024.

The revised law will strengthen national defense education on campus and broaden its scope and outreach in society.

The Law on National Defense Education was passed in 2001 and amended in 2018.

