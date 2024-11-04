China mulls law revision to enhance sci-tech popularization

Xinhua) 13:20, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision that is expected to promote universal access to science and technology knowledge.

The draft revision to the Science and Technology Popularization Law was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, scheduled from Monday to Friday, for the first reading.

The draft, which contains 60 articles in eight chapters, addresses prominent issues in science popularization and specifies refining the system for innovation.

It includes provisions on the general requirements, direction of science popularization and the promotion of science popularization activities, among others.

This is the first revision of the law since it was enacted in 2002.

