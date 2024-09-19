Verdict announced in China's first criminal case on introduction of invasive alien species

Xinhua) 15:06, September 19, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Thursday announced the verdict in China's first criminal case involving the illegal introduction of invasive alien species.

The Intermediate People's Court of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province sentenced the defendant surnamed Yi to nine months in prison for the crime of illegally introducing invasive alien species, and fined Yi 100,000 yuan (about 14,088 U.S. dollars).

The court also ordered the confiscation of the 1,760 Red-eared Slider Turtles from Yi.

Yi accepted the sentence and said that he would not appeal.

