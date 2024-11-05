Chinese lawmakers conduct third deliberation of draft energy law

Xinhua) 09:25, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A draft energy law was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a third deliberation on Monday.

To ensure energy security and green and low-carbon transition, the latest version adds a provision that says the country shall establish and improve an energy standard system to ensure energy security and green and low-carbon transition, and promote the development of new energy technologies, industries and business forms.

Modifications were made in the latest version submitted for the third deliberation after the second deliberation was made in September this year.

The version for the second deliberation stipulates that China will accelerate building a new type of power system and improve the grid's ability to accept, allocate and regulate clean energy.

Some lawmakers proposed that clean energy includes renewable energy and nuclear energy. Nuclear energy generation is more stable and different from renewable energy generation such as wind and solar energy. They proposed to modify "clean energy" to "renewable energy."

The latest version covers more detailed provisions on the responsibilities of energy enterprises to secure adequate supply and adds a provision that energy enterprises "shall not collect fees illegally."

It adds a provision that the energy regulatory authority of the State Council, together with other departments of the State Council, shall strengthen guidance and coordination on energy emergency work across provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

