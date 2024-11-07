Senior CPC official calls for standardized law-and-order platforms to address disputes in society

Xinhua, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Tuesday urged the construction of more comprehensive, standardized law-and-order facilities so that the public's disputes can be resolved on a single platform.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a session held to enhance the rule of law in the prevention and defusing of potential disputes in society, and to improve standardization in maintaining public order.

Noting that the endeavor involves collaboration between various authorities, Chen said the facilities in question are expected to incorporate litigation, procuratorial and public legal services, and to receive complaints.

"Efforts should be made to ensure each of the public's concerns or complaints is addressed and handled in accordance with the law," the official said.

He urged law enforcement officers to strengthen coordination and improve data connectivity to resolve such disputes quickly, aiming to ensure the public feels justice is always close to hand.

