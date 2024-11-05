China mulls law revision to enhance ecological restoration in mining areas

Xinhua) 09:08, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Mineral Resources Law that is expected to further strengthen regulations concerning ecological restoration in mining areas.

The draft revision was submitted on Monday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature, for the third deliberation.

This draft revision added provisions that require local governments at or above the county level to strengthen the overall coordination and supervision of ecological restoration work in mining regions.

It stipulates that the ecological restoration plan for mining areas should include specific measures for the restoration of tailings ponds, and clarifies that mining sites that are able to conduct mining and restoration simultaneously should do so.

Exploitation of mineral resources should involve strengthening the management of activities such as the construction, operation and closure of tailings ponds -- in order to prevent ecological and environmental risks.

The draft revision also includes provisions to actively promote international cooperation in the field of mineral resources and to further improve the mining land use system.

