China to kick off weeklong constitution publicity campaign

Xinhua) 10:27, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will kick off its Constitution Week, a weeklong campaign to raise public understanding and awareness of the national Constitution, on Dec. 1, the Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday.

This year's Constitution Week will focus on driving home the guiding principles of the Constitution and facilitating the country's efforts to deepen reform comprehensively, according to a circular issued by the ministry and several other authorities.

Key topics such as major theoretical achievements related to the rule of law, and the historical evolution and role of the constitution will be conveyed to the public during the week, per the circular.

A series of publicity activities and events will also be held to increase public awareness of the rule of law, including constitution knowledge contests and training sessions.

The circular also calls for the implementation of accountability systems, and for new media platforms and technologies to be leveraged further to publicize laws.

