Senior CPC official calls for enhanced prevention of juvenile delinquency

Xinhua) 08:29, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Wednesday stressed that enhancing the prevention and control of juvenile delinquency is significant to maintaining social security and responding to public concerns.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the development of juvenile courts in China.

Juvenile offenders who have shown malicious intent, employed cruel methods and caused severe consequences should be punished in accordance with the law, Chen stressed.

He emphasized the necessity of early intervention, including corrective education, specialized education and targeted corrective measures, for minors exhibiting serious problematic behaviors.

Chen also urged courts across the country to hand punishments with due severity to offenders who infringe on the interests of minors.

There are more than 2,100 juvenile courts on the Chinese mainland, the first of which was established in Shanghai in 1984.

