China launches online platform to promote lifelong learning
(Xinhua) 10:08, December 30, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- An online education platform dedicated to promoting lifelong learning accessibility has been officially launched to the public, the Ministry of Education said on Saturday.
The platform debuted with an initial offering of 1,000 courses, categorized into six areas: scientific literacy, workplace skills, cultural literacy, hobbies and interests, continuing education, and silver-age education.
It provides various high-quality resources to cater to people's diverse learning needs. Learners can also benefit from personalized, intelligent and user-friendly learning support services.
