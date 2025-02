We Are China

Scenery of Potatso National Park in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:40, February 25, 2025

Tourists visit Potatso National Park in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos at Potatso National Park in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourist feed a squirrel at Potatso National Park in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2025 shows a view of Potatso National Park in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

