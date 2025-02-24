Home>>
New paleofish species discovered in Yunnan
(Ecns.cn) 13:33, February 24, 2025
A researcher introduces the new paleofish species fossil, Bothriolepis zhujiangyuanensis, discovered in Qujing, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Sun Zifa)
The study confirms the biogeographical exchange between the southern China and Kazakhstan plates during the Middle Devonian period, which was 390 million years ago.
Paleoecological restoration of Bothriolepis zhujiangyuanensis (China News Service/Sun Zifa)
