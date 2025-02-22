China acts to strengthen protection of wild animals, plants

Xinhua) 10:30, February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's forestry and grassland authority on Friday said that it will launch specific actions in the spring to protect birds and crack down on illegal activities that negatively impact wildlife resources.

China has continuously strengthened its protection of wild animals and plants in recent years, and its populations of major protected wild animal and plant species have shown an upward trend, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The monitored number of overwintering waterbirds in the country reached its highest level in 2024, the administration said, noting that the illegal hunting of wild birds and animals still occurs in some places.

The administration will work with other government departments to crack down on acts such as illegal hunting, the illegal trade of birds and the sale of prohibited hunting tools, while enhancing local governments' leadership over the protection of wild animals and plants.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)