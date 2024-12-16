Home>>
Rescuers catch, relocate a king cobra found near a road in Southwest China
(People's Daily App) 15:37, December 16, 2024
Rescuers in Medog, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, recently captured and relocated a king cobra found near a road. The king cobra was first spotted by a passer-by. Rescuers captured the snake and returned it to the wild.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese artisan preserves ancient straw dragon craft, creates 28-meter masterpiece
- Migratory birds dance gracefully at lake in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Thousands of cherry blossoms bloom as winter brings spring-like scenery to SW China's Yunnan Province
- Mountains, waters, and forests take on their winter hues in E China's Jiangsu
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.