Rescuers catch, relocate a king cobra found near a road in Southwest China

(People's Daily App) 15:37, December 16, 2024

Rescuers in Medog, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, recently captured and relocated a king cobra found near a road. The king cobra was first spotted by a passer-by. Rescuers captured the snake and returned it to the wild.

