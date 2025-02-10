China completes world’s largest snow leopard population survey within 360,000 square kilometers

February 10, 2025

A snow leopard (Photo/Administration Bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park)

Chinese researchers have completed the first large-scale snow leopard population assessment, which is also the largest officially published global survey, estimating a total population of around 1,002 individuals within the 360,000 square kilometer study area on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, according to the official WeChat account of the administration bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park.

A comprehensive and in-depth population assessment of snow leopards in the Sanjiangyuan region has been conducted by institutions including Peking University, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), and the Shan Shui Conservation Center in recent years, under the guidance of the Qinghai Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau and the administration bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park.

Due to the snow leopard's elusive nature and vast range, accurately assessing the population size of the species has been extremely challenging, and the population estimates have long been a subject of debate in the scientific community, according to the Sanjiangyuan administration bureau.

The results of this survey indicate that within the 360,000 square kilometer study area, more than 110,000 square kilometers are potential suitable habitat for snow leopards. Within these habitats, the average snow leopard population density is approximately 0.9 individuals per 100 square kilometers, leading to an estimated total population of approximately 1,002 individuals.

Snow leopards have unique coat patterns, much like human fingerprints, with each individual having distinct markings, said Lian Xinming, a researcher at the Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to the Sanjiangyuan administration bureau.

By identifying individuals based on these unique patterns and applying a series of analytical models, the team calculated the population size and density of snow leopards across the 360,000-square-kilometer study area, Lian said.

China is home to about 60 percent of the world's snow leopard habitats. The Sanjiangyuan area is one of the most densely populated areas for snow leopards in the country and the world, according to Xinhua.

Based on infrared camera data from 12 long-term monitoring sites in Sanjiangyuan from 2009 to 2024, researchers and local monitors recorded tens of thousands of independent snow leopard activities. This data enables a comprehensive population assessment, underscoring the region's vital conservation value and providing a technical reference for future large-scale surveys.

Lian pointed out that this accounts for over 10 percent of the global snow leopard population. From this perspective, population data is merely a foundational metric for future snow leopard conservation.

"To better protect them, we need to study their behavior, biology, and genetics and integrate all scientific data and research findings to advance snow leopard research and conservation more effectively," Lian said.

