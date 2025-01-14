Home>>
Rime creates fairyland in national forest park
(Ecns.cn) 16:35, January 14, 2025
Yushe National Forest Park is turned toa white fairyland by snow and rime in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Hua)
