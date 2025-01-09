Ice dragon sculpture wows visitors in NE China

(People's Daily App) 16:50, January 09, 2025

A stunning 30-meter-long ice dragon sculpture has emerged on the frozen lake at Nanhu Park in Changchun, Jilin Province. After last year's captivating dragon sculpture drew in crowds, lake authorities this year enlisted a professional team that spent over 10 days meticulously carving this magnificent piece. Once again, it has become a major attraction for both locals and visitors from afar.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Wang Zhicheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)