Magnificent snow scenery of Taihang Mountains
Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)
The Taihang Mountains are a Chinese mountain range running down the eastern edge of the Loess Plateau in Henan, Shanxi, and Hebei provinces.
Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)
Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)
Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)
Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.