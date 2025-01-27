We Are China

Magnificent snow scenery of Taihang Mountains

Ecns.cn) 13:13, January 27, 2025

Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)

The Taihang Mountains are a Chinese mountain range running down the eastern edge of the Loess Plateau in Henan, Shanxi, and Hebei provinces.

Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)

Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)

Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)

Magnificent scenery of Taihang Mountains after snow in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province. (China News Service/Guo Wenchao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)