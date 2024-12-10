Foreign journalists explore harmonious coexistence between man and nature in Shenzhen wetland

More than 15 journalists from Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Spain, Qatar, Iran, Indonesia and Cambodia visited the Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) Wetland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 4, 2024, to feel the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

The activity was a part of the Belt and Road News Network Media Tour, themed on innovation development in Qianhai, and organized by Shenzhen's Qianhai Authority and People's Daily Online.

Covering around 685,000 square meters, the wetland park, under the OCT Group and located on the north shore of Shenzhen Bay, boasts some 40,000 square meters of mangrove forest and is a breeding habitat for over 100 different bird species, including the Black-faced Spoonbill, which is listed as a national second-class protected species.

"The visit is incredible. It's such a beautiful little enclave and Shenzhen is doing important work to preserve and educate, putting nature first over entertainment," said Bradley Johnson, a journalist from the US.

The Shenzhen wetland park, as China's first "Nature School", illustrates its vision "to be an advanced international demonstration base for public participation in ecological protection and natural education."

A bird flies over the lake at the OCT Wetland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Dec. 4, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

A bird is seen perching on a stake in the lake at the OCT Wetland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Dec. 4, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

Foreign journalists explore the OCT Wetland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Dec. 4, 2024, to feel the harmonious coexistence between man and nature. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

