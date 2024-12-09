Foreign journalists visit Shenzhen-headquartered Good Family Group, experience fitness technology

More than 15 journalists from Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Spain, Qatar, Iran, Indonesia and Cambodia visited Good Family Group, headquartered in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Dec. 4, 2024, to explore the development of the company and experience innovative health technology.

The activity is a part of the Belt and Road News Network Media Tour, themed on innovation development in Qianhai, and organized by Shenzhen's Qianhai Authority and People's Daily Online.

As a leading Chinese digital sports health service provider, Good Family has been focusing on the field of sports and health for the past 30 years, through the approach of "infrastructure + software system + data platform + health services," providing a digital comprehensive sports and health solution.

The company innovatively launched an outdoor smart gym, applying the national team's physical training technology to public fitness facilities and integrating artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and other technologies to provide people with a new fitness scene that is scientific, safe, effective and convenient.

Some 190 sets of "outdoor smart gyms" have been equipped in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo provided by Good Family Group)

With the mission of "improving the quality of life through sports technology," Good Family has established about 190 sets of "outdoor smart gyms" in places such as parks, communities, industrial parks, and schools in Shenzhen, which are free to the public and can provide customized scientific fitness guidance, according to the company.

At the outdoor smart gym, journalists experienced modern fitness facilities that integrate artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technology, feeling the digital charm of smart fitness.

Journalists experience the modern fitness facility that integrates artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technology. (Photo provided by Good Family Group)

They gave high praise to the intelligence and convenience of the facilities and expressed appreciation for the ecological, intelligent, digital, and scientific fitness venues and services.

In addition, they visited the company's TopSupport Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center, where they gained a more intuitive understanding of the scientific basis behind professional athletes' training by using a variety of world-class digital training equipment.

Since 2016, TopSupport has been the provider of sports functional training and rehabilitation services for the Chinese national teams at international events such as the Rio Olympics, Tokyo Olympics, and Beijing Winter Olympics. It has already established eight sports performance and rehabilitation centers in five major cities across the country, according to the company.

Zhang Jiahua, Chairman of Good Family instructs a foreign journalist how to use the modern fitness facility at TopSupport Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center. (Photo provided by Good Family Group)

A foreign journalist experiences the modern fitness facility at TopSupport Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center. (Photo provided by Good Family Group)

Zhang Jiahua, Chairman of Good Family Group, introduces the TopSupport Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center to journalists. (Photo provided by Good Family Group)

Thanks to years of efforts, Good Family has developed into one of the most innovative and well-known brands in China's sports industry and is committed to bringing the innovative results of health technology to the world.

Journalists chat at the TopSupport Sports Performance and Rehabilitation Center of Good Family Group. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

