Enjoying Friday night at the Shuiwei Street Market in Shenzhen, S China
By Michael Kurtagh, Kostas Papathanasiou (People's Daily Online) 17:03, December 05, 2024
Nothing like some delicious food, cold drinks, and good friends to wrap up a week of work on Friday night. In the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, many locals choose to visit the Shuiwei Street Market, where numerous stalls, restaurants and shops line the street.
People's Daily Online reporters Michael Kurtagh and Kostas Papathanasiou explored the street on Nov. 29, 2024, taking in the bustling action while enjoying fantastic street food and making friends with locals.
Cheers to the weekend!
