2024 Guangming Science City Forum held in S China's Shenzhen
Major infrastructure projects are inaugurated during the 2024 Guangming Science City Forum in the Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the forum)
The 2024 Guangming Science City Forum opened in the Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 5, 2024.
Themed "Guangming: Building Dreams for the Future," the two-day forum aims to further boost the development of the Guangming Science City. The forum includes an opening ceremony, a plenary session, seven parallel forums, and an exchange event.
The forum's opening ceremony featured a session where significant achievements and policies were announced. Major sci-tech facilities for synthetic biology research, brain analysis, brain simulation, and others, were officially inaugurated, aiming to effectively promote the development of key disciplines in the Guangming Science City and accelerate the transformation of scientific research results.
During the forum, an interactive mechanism was announced between the Shenzhen Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone and the Guangming Science City, demonstrating Shenzhen's commitment to fostering cooperation among key innovation platforms.
An interactive mechanism between the Shenzhen Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone and the Guangming Science City is launched during the 2024 Guangming Science City Forum in Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the forum)
At the forum, the People's Government of Guangming District and South China Agricultural University signed a collaborative framework agreement for the joint development of the South China Agricultural University Shenzhen Research Institute. The institute will further tap into the power of science and education, and enhance support for sci-tech innovation. The National Biomanufacturing Industry Innovation Center was also unveiled at the forum.
Also, as part of the proceedings, major sci-tech infrastructure projects and research institutions invited global research institutions, sci-tech companies, and professionals to enhance international exchanges and cooperation and jointly drive innovation. Renowned experts delivered keynote speeches during the forum.
The forum is organized by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, with support from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.
