Explore Shenzhen's innovative industrial development through 'Industry's Going Upstairs' initiative

December 05, 2024

Photo shows the interior of Shenzhen Saiter New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., located on the fourth floor of a building in the Shenzhen Baolong industrial park for companies with specialized, sophisticated, unconventional and new technologies. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

Recently, Chinese and foreign journalists visited the Shenzhen Baolong industrial park for companies with specialized, sophisticated, unconventional and new technologies, located in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The park is revolutionizing the way people view traditional factories. Spanning about 88,400 square meters, it is the pioneering project that introduces the concept of "Industry's Going Upstairs."

Shenzhen Saiter New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., located on the fourth floor of a building in the park, has recently partnered with a company on the floor above. This kind of collaboration is common in the park. For instance, Shenzhen Weiyuan Precision Technology Co., Ltd. has formed a partnership with Shenzhen X-ray Electric Co., Ltd., which is located in the same building, offering customized products to the latter. Each building in the park represents an industrial chain.

Workers work in a factory located in the Shenzhen Baolong industrial park for companies with specialized, sophisticated, unconventional and new technologies. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

The "Industry's Going Upstairs" concept refers to the practice of consolidating traditional flat factory buildings into tall buildings, creating a vertical space layout where industrial production takes place in high-rise buildings. This new industrial space model increases the floor area ratio of buildings without changing the amount of land used.

Shenzhen, which emphasizes industrial development, has pioneered the "Industry's Going Upstairs" model to "gain land from the sky," opening up new possibilities for industrial development.

To achieve "Industry's Going Upstairs," the key requirement is the load-bearing capacity of the buildings. Factory equipment, often large and heavy, presents a challenge.

Chinese and foreign journalists visit Shenzhen Saiter New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., located on the fourth floor of a building in the Shenzhen Baolong industrial park for companies with specialized, sophisticated, unconventional and new technologies. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

To address this, the park has established load-bearing standards of two tonnes per square meter on the ground floor, 1.2 tonnes per square meter on the 2nd to 4th floors, and 0.8 tonnes per square meter on the 5th floor and above, meeting the needs for supporting heavy equipment. To improve freight logistics, the park has installed two or more load-bearing freight elevators, each with a hoisting hatch.

The park serves as a link between industrial supply and demand, offering cooperation opportunities to enterprises while significantly reducing logistics and labor costs, and enhancing the efficiency of resource allocation. Additionally, the park provides dormitories, hotels, and other living facilities.

In addition to providing factory services, the park also offers comprehensive solutions for enterprises, including financial empowerment platforms, talent service platforms, market expansion platforms, and other services covering market, technology, talent, finance, and government affairs, helping companies refine and strengthen their operations.

