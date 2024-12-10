The diverse charm of Shenzhen amazes international journalists

A group of foreign reporters from People's Daily Online visited a series of iconic locations in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, from Nov. 25 to 29, exploring the city's captivating charm.

During their five-day journey, they were impressed by the city's rapid development, urban construction, pleasant climate, smart ecological protection, and focus on humane living.

46 years have passed since China started its reform and opening-up. Michael Kurtagh from the US noted that Shenzhen is the real new frontier for China. "It doesn't matter what province you're from, what city you're from, you can come here to Shenzhen and you can make something of yourself and develop yourself," he said.

"The weather here in winter is very mild. And I've heard that a lot of people from northern China will come here to spend the winters, some people come here to retire," said Alvaro Lago, People's Daily Online reporter from Spain. In discussing the climate of Shenzhen, Beatriz Cunha from Brazil pointed out that Shenzhen is similar to her hometown of Rio de Janeiro, both showcasing a unique maritime culture.

Ha Jung Mi from South Korea was deeply impressed by the environmental protection efforts in Shenzhen. "We once thought that industrial development would inevitably harm the environment. However, during my recent visit to the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City and Biosphere 3, I was inspired to see how the development of this city harmoniously blends environmental protection with smart technology," she said.

Greek reporter Konstantinos Papathanasiou expressed his appreciation for the livable environment in Shenzhen, highlighting that residents can find everything they need there. "The food is delicious and fresh. The climate is perfect, and the air is clean and refreshing. These are all things we Greeks truly value," he remarked.

