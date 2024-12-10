Chinese, foreign journalists explore innovation, openness in Qianhai, S China's Shenzhen

December 10, 2024

The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (shortened as Qianhai) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, is known as a "special zone within a special zone."

From building an experimental platform to drive reform and innovation to evolving into a dynamic hub for the modern service industry and promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an inspiring vision of innovation, aspiration, openness, and excellence is coming to life in Qianhai.

"Belt and Road News Network Media Tour: Innovation Development in Qianhai", jointly organized by the Qianhai Authority and People's Daily Online, commenced in Qianhai on Dec. 3, 2024.

Chinese and foreign journalists gathered in Qianhai to witness firsthand the reform, innovation, speed, and vitality of the "Qianhai model", showcasing the high-quality development of China to the world from various perspectives and narrating China's innovative practices in pursing modernization.

"Belt and Road News Network Media Tour: Innovation Development in Qianhai" jointly organized by the Qianhai Authority and People's Daily Online, kicks off in Qianhai on Dec. 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

During the event's launch ceremony, an official from the Qianhai Authority expressed that after over a decade of growth, Qianhai has become one of China's fastest-growing regions and boasts the highest level of opening up.

In the first three quarters of this year, Qianhai's GDP expanded by 8.2 percent compared to the previous year, and its total import and export volume surged by 50.1 percent, demonstrating robust development momentum.

Qianhai also exists as a wonderful location for entrepreneurs to innovate and chase their dreams.

In 2015, a group of people born in the 1990s recognized the growing interest among outdoor photography enthusiasts for companion-style recording. They set out to develop a panoramic camera that could capture the moment and facilitate the sharing of exciting experiences.

After years of dedicated efforts, these young people have achieved their dream in Qianhai. With an average age of only 28.5, the young team has effectively utilized technological advancements and continues to set the trend.

Chinese and foreign journalists experience the panoramic imaging effects through virtual reality (VR). (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

"The 'Insta360' brand consumer-grade panoramic camera products have ranked first in the global market for six consecutive years, with a global market share of 67.2 percent in 2023. The products are sold in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, with a user base exceeding 2 million," said an executive of the action camera company Insta360.

As an innovation-driven technology company based in Shenzhen, Insta360 has demonstrated a strong commitment to research and development (R&D) by allocating an average of 10 percent of its operating income towards this area in recent years, with nearly 50 percent of its workforce dedicated to R&D.

In Qianhai, there are many young brands like Insta360.

In the exhibition hall of B. Duck Semk Holdings International Limited, eye-catching "yellow ducks" with a quirky and charming appeal drew the attention of foreign journalists, who couldn't resist snapping photos. B. Duck Semk Holdings International Limited is an intellectual property (IP) company that specializes in character licensing and e-commerce.

The company's success in continuously revitalizing the iconic yellow duck image, which resonates with people of all ages, is driven by its dedication to IP and cultural expansion abroad. This aligns perfectly with Qianhai's strategic priority on the cultural industry as a key sector.

Chinese and foreign journalists visit B. Duck Semk Holdings International Limited in Qianhai of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

"In late 2023, we moved our headquarters to Qianhai to capitalize on its strategic location advantages. This move was aimed at fostering cooperation along the industrial chain, and with domestic and overseas partners," explained Xu Xialin, the company's founder.

Over the past five years, B. Duck Semk Holdings International Limited has achieved over HK$20 billion (about $2.57 billion) in brand retail sales and expanded its business to 18 countries and regions.

Companies pursuing innovation are flocking to Qianhai due to its vibrant atmosphere of innovation, strategic location advantages, and a range of carefully planned initiatives.

In the healthcare station of the Qianhai International Talent Hub, the foreign journalists showed keen interest in pulse diagnosis.

The healthcare station provides considerate and comprehensive services to meet the health needs of local residents and introduce foreign friends to the charm of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), according to a staff member of the healthcare station. Since opening, the station has served nearly 150 foreign nationals seeking TCM treatments.

A foreign journalist experiences pulse diagnosis in the healthcare station of the Qianhai International Talent Hub in Qianhai, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

On July 25, 2024, the Qianhai International Business e-station was officially launched in Qianhai. The e-station aims to build Qianhai into the premier destination for Chinese companies seeking global expansion, said a person in charge.

The e-station integrates online and offline services, connecting government resources and professional services to assist companies in different situations like exporting products, investing overseas, and providing services abroad.

Photo shows a self-service area in the Qianhai International Business e-station in Qianhai, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Renhong)

This year, Qianhai has introduced 47 new institutional innovations, bringing the total to 882.

