Tales of the Snake Island

(People's Daily App) 14:51, February 05, 2025

Just 10 kilometers off the Liaodong Peninsula, Snake Island is home to 20,000 pit vipers—one species thriving in isolation on this tiny land. In 2024, it was designated a World Natural Heritage site. Join conservationist Wang Xiaoping as he explores this remote island, revealing the delicate balance of coexistence between humans and snakes.

