Sightseeing train in SW China becomes new tourism hot spot
This photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows the scenery of a snow mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Tourists take a sightseeing train to enjoy the snow mountain scenery in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows a sightseeing train stopped at a tourists service center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows a sightseeing train running near a snow mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
A tourist poses for photos at Yulong Snow Mountain scenic area in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Picturesque snowy scene on snow mountain attracts tourists in SW China
- China's leading coffee province sees 358 pct surge in coffee exports in 2024
- Scenery of Potatso National Park in China's Yunnan
- New paleofish species discovered in Yunnan
- Facilities of scenic area help shorten children's journey to school in China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.