Sightseeing train in SW China becomes new tourism hot spot

Xinhua) 13:34, February 26, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows the scenery of a snow mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists take a sightseeing train to enjoy the snow mountain scenery in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a sightseeing train stopped at a tourists service center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a sightseeing train running near a snow mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos at Yulong Snow Mountain scenic area in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2025. A sightseeing train connecting Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain was launched here this February, becoming a new tourism hot spot in northwest Yunnan. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)