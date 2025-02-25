Picturesque snowy scene on snow mountain attracts tourists in SW China
A tourist poses for photos at Shika Snow Mountain in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 24, 2025. With rich ecological resources, Shika Snow Mountain is a well-known tourist area in Shangri-la. The picturesque snowy scene on the mountain has attracted many tourists recently. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Cable cars are seen at the Shika Snow Mountain in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 24, 2025. With rich ecological resources, Shika Snow Mountain is a well-known tourist area in Shangri-la. The picturesque snowy scene on the mountain has attracted many tourists recently. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Tourists visit Shika Snow Mountain in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 24, 2025. With rich ecological resources, Shika Snow Mountain is a well-known tourist area in Shangri-la. The picturesque snowy scene on the mountain has attracted many tourists recently. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
This photo shows the scenery of Shika Snow Mountain in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 24, 2025. With rich ecological resources, Shika Snow Mountain is a well-known tourist area in Shangri-la. The picturesque snowy scene on the mountain has attracted many tourists recently. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
