Foreign crops thrive in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:27, March 04, 2025

1. Photo shows avocados hanging on tree branches in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Zunhui)

2. Photo shows avocado jelly. (Photo/Hu Guihong)

3. A woman shows how to sort avocados. (Photo/Yan Sanka)

4. Photo shows newly harvested avocados. (Photo/Hu Zunhui)

5. A woman picks coffee beans at a coffee plantation in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Zunhui)

6. Photo shows coffee beans on a tree branch at a plantation in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Zunhui)

7. Photo shows macadamia nuts produced in Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Yu)

Southwest China's Yunnan Province has become a fertile ground for three foreign crops—coffee, avocados, and macadamia nuts—transforming them into cash cows that boost the incomes of local people. These once exotic plants have not only flourished here but also enriched the experiences of tourists who come to visit Yunnan.

Sip a cup of coffee in Pu'er

Pu'er is one of China's largest coffee producing regions. According to statistics from the local government, in 2023, the city had 679,000 mu (about 45,267 hectares) of coffee plantations, yielding 51,300 tonnes of coffee beans, which accounted for nearly half of China's total coffee output.

In Simao district of Pu'er, coffee study tours have become a signature activity for young students, drawing them deep into mountain forests to uncover the secrets of coffee cultivation.

To further develop the industry, Pu'er has implemented a collaborative model involving businesses, village collectives, and local coffee farmers. The city has established 13 coffee estates, driving steady income growth for farmers.

Today, Pu'er is home to 270,000 coffee farmers and industry workers, with the average per capita income doubling over the past three years.

Coffee estates in Pu'er are attracting a new kind of visitor—coffee volunteers. Some come for their love of the craft, while others dream of opening their own coffee shops. The enthusiasts immerse themselves in the world of coffee, staying on estates for weeks at a time to learn the trade firsthand.

Explore the art of avocado cultivation in Menglian

While trees bend under heavy snow in northern China, hills in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County in Pu'er are blanketed in green avocado trees.

In 2007, Qi Jiazhu, founder of Pu'er Lvyin Biology Co., Ltd., planted Menglian's first avocado sapling. Determined to find a variety suited to local climate, he invested over 100 million yuan (about $13.78 million).

"Growing saplings takes patience," Qi said. "First, you test if they'll grow. Then, you check their yield and resistance to disease. Developing a good variety takes at least 10 years."

To encourage more farmers to participate, Menglian introduced a cooperative profit-sharing model. Under this model, farmers earn dividends from their crops and become workers by managing plantations.

According to Menglian's 2024 government work report, avocado plantations in the county reached 108,100 mu, with 20,400 mu in production. The trees yielded 17,300 tonnes of fresh fruits, equivalent to 15 percent of China's avocado imports.

"Compared to imports, Menglian avocados have a higher dry matter content and a richer, creamier taste," Qi said.

Macadamia nuts offer a taste of Lincang

Chicken stewed with macadamia nuts, nut pastries, and macadamia nut mousse balls fill the tables at Mu Wenfeng's restaurant in Zhenkang county, Lincang city of Yunnan.

Around White Dew, the 15th of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls in early September, Zhenkang county hosts its macadamia nut harvest festival, showcasing nut-based delicacies like pastries and chocolate-covered nuts. The rich, buttery aroma draws crowds eager for a taste.

"In the past, early-harvested nuts fetched higher prices, so farmers picked them too soon. But once dried, many turned out hollow and unusable," he explained. "To ensure quality, the government set an official harvest date and launched the festival, which has only grown bigger over time."

"We're building a macadamia nut-themed B&B," Mu said. "During the harvest season, guests can stay in the orchards, reach up to pick a nut, crack it open, and taste it fresh from the tree."

Lincang's macadamia nut industry initially faced challenges with low yields and poor fruiting. That changed with enhanced technological and expert support, which resulted in pest control improvements and production stabilizing. Today, high-yield varieties flourish, allowing farmers to focus on increasing sales.

Now, Lincang is China's largest macadamia nut producer, with macadamia nut cultivation spanning all eight counties (districts), 71 towns and townships, and 564 villages. More than 180,000 households—over 510,000 people—are involved, with the industry generating 600 million yuan in output value.

