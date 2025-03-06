Home>>
18-meter-tall ancient camellia tree in full bloom in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:37, March 06, 2025
In early February, an 18-meter-tall camellia tree is in full bloom at Lingguan Temple on Weibao Mountain, Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Its delicate fragrance drifts with the breeze as visitors and photographers gather to admire and capture its beauty. Planted during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the tree is over 400 years old.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- In pics: Terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan constitute stunning view
- Foreign crops thrive in SW China's Yunnan
- China's coffee capital brews new blend of culture, tourism
- Sightseeing train in SW China becomes new tourism hot spot
- Picturesque snowy scene on snow mountain attracts tourists in SW China
- China's leading coffee province sees 358 pct surge in coffee exports in 2024
- Scenery of Potatso National Park in China's Yunnan
- New paleofish species discovered in Yunnan
- Facilities of scenic area help shorten children's journey to school in China's Yunnan
- Seaweed flowers blossom at the source of Jianhu Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.