18-meter-tall ancient camellia tree in full bloom in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:37, March 06, 2025

In early February, an 18-meter-tall camellia tree is in full bloom at Lingguan Temple on Weibao Mountain, Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Its delicate fragrance drifts with the breeze as visitors and photographers gather to admire and capture its beauty. Planted during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the tree is over 400 years old.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)