In pics: Drones apply fertilizer to wheat fields in E China's Anhui
(People's Daily Online) 09:18, March 11, 2025
A drone applies fertilizer to a wheat field at a farm in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Chu Zhuzhuan)
Operated by staff members, drones were applying fertilizer to wheat fields at a farm in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province, on March 5, 2025. Meanwhile, workers were also clearing ditches and draining water. These steps can optimize soil conditions of the wheat fields, boosting both yield and quality.
Drones apply fertilizer to a wheat field at a farm in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Chu Zhuzhuan)
Farmers work in a wheat field at a farm in Tongling city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Chu Zhuzhuan)
