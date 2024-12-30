Innovation in China | Explore drone delivery with an American host

People's Daily Online) 09:45, December 30, 2024

What is it like ordering take-out on the Great Wall? Check out this video and follow American host Michael Kurtagh to explore the wonders of drone powered delivery! Experience the innovative development of China's drone industry in multiple application scenarios such as logistics distribution, emergency rescue, and Great Wall protection, and look forward to a smarter, greener, and more interconnected world.

Our journey begins at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in China's capital Beijing. There, a drone delivery service can provide food and refreshments for Great Wall visitors with just a few clicks on their phones. The mix of one of the world's most important historical landmarks with such innovative cutting-edge technology creates a truly one-of-a-kind combination.

After enjoying our drone-delivered snack, a visit to the Beijing UAV Science and Technology Museum is in order. There we explore a great deal more about the Chinese drone industry, and get to see many models of different drones while learning about all their different uses. We even get to try flying a drone!

Finally, we end our experience with a visit to the Badaling Airport to check out something a little bit bigger than a drone. Drones are only part of China's innovative technologies focusing on the low-altitude economy, and we would be remiss to miss out on one of the most exciting ones: helicopters! Watch as we take to the sky to explore how the low-altitude economy can offer many more opportunities in industries like tourism.

Chinese innovation in drones and the low-altitude economy is already making a positive impact on the lives of regular people today, and we will certainly wait with excitement and anticipation to see what continued innovation in this sector will bring to the world.

