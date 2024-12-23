Highlights of new quality productive forces: Low-altitude economy

Editor's note: As a highlight of new quality productive forces, China's low-altitude economy is undergoing a transformative evolution, marked by a diverse range of application scenarios, broad market prospects, and huge development potential.

The concept of 'Low-altitude Economy' was first proposed academically in 2010, first proposed in policy in 2021, first proposed by the top leaders in 2023, first proposed in law on Jan 1, 2024, and officially included in the national Government Work Report in March 2024.

Eye-catching low-altitude aircraft in various scenarios in China

Upper left: Tourists take photos of a drone show in Futian district of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, Oct 4, 2024. Upper right: A DJI agriculture drone sprays a rice field in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, on June 21, 2024. Below: China's first homegrown AS700 civil manned airship during its demonstration flight in Yangshuo county in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Sept 14, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Low-altitude aircraft have been widely used in various scenarios in China, including for performance, agriculture, tourism, logistics, medical and emergency rescue.

China's first homegrown AS700 civil manned airship not only plays an important role in low-altitude tourism, but can also be used in multiple scenarios such as logistics, intelligent mapping, emergency rescue, and urban security.

Application progress in China

Air taxi

A five-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft flies during a demonstration flight near Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, Feb 27, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Dubbed as "air taxi", the eVTOL aircraft completed its first inter-city electric air-taxi demonstration flight in South China's Guangdong province on Feb 27, 2024.

The first low-altitude short-haul transport route for passengers between Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Greater Bay Area opened on April 30, 2024.

The passenger-carrying helicopter route connecting Shanghai Pudong Airport and Jiangsu Kunshan City Terminal opened on Aug 18, 2024.

Low-altitude logistics distribution achievements

A man experiences food delivery service by a drone at Futian Port, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Oct 23, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

In August 2024, Meituan drones began food and emergency delivery services to visitors at the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

Meituan released the fourth generation of new drone models, focusing on the new multi-rotor models of urban low-altitude logistics distribution scenarios on July 5, 2023.

Meituan began self-developing drone technology in 2017 and sent the first order in Shenzhen in 2021, starting normal operations of drone delivery service.

On Dec 2, 2024, an SF Express drone took off from the Wuhan Blood Center, carrying 800 milliliters of "life-saving blood" for surgery to Wuhan Asia General Hospital, a journey that took only 19 minutes. This marked the launch of Wuhan's first low-altitude blood distribution route.

The drone is a product of Phoenix Wings, a cargo drone company of China's delivery giant SF Express. While approaching its destination, the drone can scan a QR code at the center of the parking apron to help it make a precise landing.

Supporting policies in China

A flying car developed by Xpeng Aeroht performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong province, on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

National-level

The concept of "low-altitude economy" was included in national planning in February 2021.

The low-altitude economy was listed as a strategic emerging industry at the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2023.

The low-altitude economy was proposed to be built actively as one of the new growth engines in the Government Work Report in March 2024.

Clear requirements for the development of the low-altitude economy were put forward at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in July 2024.

Local level

The low-altitude economy was written into the local government work reports or relevant policies of nearly 30 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions since the start of 2024.

Fifteen cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Hefei have joined hands with enterprises to build a low-altitude economic ecosystem.

Some local governments have also established special industrial funds to provide a financial basis for low-altitude economic development.

Broad market prospects

A staff member shows a drone at the First Jinjiang Trade Fair on Scientific and Technological Innovation in Quanzhou, Fujian province, April 9, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The market scale of China's low-altitude economy is projected to reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($210 billion) by 2025, and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035, said the National Development and Reform Commission citing data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Sound infrastructure and technical capacity

China has more than 440 drone routes.

5G-A, artificial intelligence, satellite communications, and other technologies are also applied to low-altitude economic infrastructure construction.

The number of low-altitude economic invention patent applications in China has increased rapidly from 852 in 2014 to 14,134 in 2023.

Enterprises pursue new quality productive forces through innovation

Staff members assemble drones at a production line in Longgang district, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Nov 6, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

By the end of March 2024, China had over 69,000 enterprises related to the "low-altitude economy", and the top four provinces with the most companies related to the "low-altitude economy" are Guangdong, Shandong, Shaanxi, and Anhui.

What is the low-altitude economy?

A passenger-carrying aerial vehicle undergoes a flying test in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Nov 8, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The "low-altitude economy" refers to a comprehensive economic form that involves low-altitude flying activities, both manned and unmanned, within the airspace below 3,000 meters, spreading across multiple fields.

