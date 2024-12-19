China's low-altitude economy soars at high speed

Xinhua) 08:29, December 19, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

NANJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Imagine standing atop the Great Wall, marveling at the sweeping vistas of rugged mountains, when a drone smoothly descends to deliver freshly brewed coffee.

This is not a scene from a science-fiction movie, but a glimpse into China's burgeoning low-altitude economy.

In Beijing, the first drone-based logistics route is now in service at the Badaling section of the Great Wall. Parched hikers who once had to trudge 50 minutes along steep paths to buy a drink can now, with a few taps on their smartphones, have a coffee or cola wafted into their hands in just five minutes.

Helicopter travel is no longer exclusive to the ultra-rich people. In Shanghai, multiple low-altitude passenger flights have opened to the public. A journey from Shanghai's Pudong airport to the city of Kunshan in the neighboring Jiangsu Province, which takes two hours by car, can now be completed in roughly 25 minutes by "air taxi."

"I was worried about turbulence at first, but the ride was very smooth, with no uncomfortable ear pressure," said Ji Xiaojie, a Kunshan local who recently spent 1,600 yuan (about 223 U.S. dollars) on such a flight. "The scenic views made it a delightful experience, and I would like to try it again in the future."

Low-altitude economy refers to the economic activities and industries centered around manned and unmanned aerial vehicles operating in the airspace usually within 1,000 meters above the ground.

China's low-altitude economy is taking off with impressive speed. The Civil Aviation Administration of China estimates that the country's low-altitude market will soar from 500 billion yuan in 2023 to 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025 and as much as 3.5 trillion yuan in 2035.

This year, for the first time, the term "low-altitude economy" was included in the Chinese government's work report, signifying an official endorsement that has emboldened numerous cities.

China will develop general aviation and low-altitude economy, according to the resolution adopted during the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in July.

Meanwhile, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou and dozens of other cities have announced supportive policies to develop the low-altitude economy.

Suzhou, along with five other Chinese cities, is poised to pilot flight services of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- vehicles that can ascend and descend vertically like helicopters without the need for runways.

Such trials, involving designated air routes and corridors, are seen as crucial for the future standardization of low-altitude aviation. Local governments will be granted control over airspace below 600 meters, shifting more regulatory responsibilities to the local authorities.

Suzhou has forged a robust industrial ecosystem for the low-altitude economy encompassing research and development, manufacturing and application. This year, the city has inked over 300 relevant projects with a total investment of over 90 billion yuan.

In the neighboring city of Wuxi, a two-seater light sport aircraft developed by the Hungarian firm Magnus has recently taken to the skies. With a range of approximately 1,600 km on a full tank and a top speed of 256 km/h, it offers exciting new possibilities for aerial tours, emergency rescue and pilot training.

Wuxi has nearly 160 enterprises and 30 investment funds in the low-altitude sector. It has also opened 32 low-altitude flight routes stretching 1,320 km in total.

"Low-altitude economy is a 'blue ocean' of business opportunities," said Gao Yuanyang, director of a general aviation industry research center at Beihang University.

Gao noted that a long-term, systematic rollout for the low-altitude economy is underway across China, from building infrastructure and cultivating a regulatory environment to promoting commercial uses and building a comprehensive industrial system.

Low-altitude application scenarios extend far beyond commuting and logistics. In China's rural areas, farmers are easing the burden of labor-intensive tasks, with drones being used for fertilizing, pesticide spraying and seed sowing.

Data from China's National Agro-Tech Extension and Service Center show that the country now boasts more than 250,000 agricultural drones, a dramatic increase from only 695 drones a decade ago.

According to Xu Ning, an economic researcher at Nanjing University, the scope of the low-altitude economy is expanding quickly, from passenger and freight transportation and agricultural production to many other fields including leisure travel and emergency medical services.

"To realize the full potential, local authorities must tailor their strategies to nurture more application scenarios of the low-altitude economy," Xu said, adding that developing a low-altitude economy is not a 100-meter sprint, but a marathon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)