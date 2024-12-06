China's island province to beef up low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 09:47, December 06, 2024

HAIKOU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's southernmost tropical island province, Hainan, has pledged to accelerate the development of its low-altitude economy, capitalizing on the broader momentum of China's rapidly expanding low-altitude sector.

According to an ambitious three-year action plan, the province aims to attract and cultivate 200 enterprises related to the low-altitude economic industrial chain, and achieve an industry scale of 30 billion yuan (around 4.17 billion U.S. dollars) by 2026.

The plan outlines several key targets, including the construction of nine general-purpose airports and the establishment of 500 takeoff and landing sites for low-altitude aircraft. Additionally, 300 low-altitude flight routes will be designated, with manned and unmanned aircraft projected to reach annual flight volumes of 300,000 and 4.5 million, respectively.

The province will focus on developing low-altitude aircraft and gradually establishing a manufacturing ecosystem. Moreover, it aims to create a low-altitude economy innovation hub and foster competitive industrial clusters.

Since becoming one of China's first pilot provinces for low-altitude airspace management reform in 2010, Hainan has been at the forefront of these initiatives. With its favorable climate and rich maritime resources, the island facilitates year-round low-altitude tourism and aerial sports while supporting marine transport, offshore rescue, and fisheries monitoring.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)