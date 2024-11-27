Gala for China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities held in Sanya
Artists perform during a gala celebrating the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The event commenced with a welcome ceremony and cultural fair at the Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area, where athletes and guests enjoyed vibrant performances of traditional songs and dances, theatrical presentations, folk customs, and exhibitions of the area's intangible cultural heritage.
Artists and athletes from the Macao Special Administrative Region take a selfie during a gala celebrating the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
