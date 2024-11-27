China's ethnic minorities celebrate at national games gala in Hainan

People's Daily Online) 14:12, November 27, 2024

Thousands gathered for a gala celebrating China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Nov. 26, 2024. Athletes, guests and volunteers from 56 ethnic groups joined in dance and song, showcasing national unity and friendship.

