Hainan's tourism area dedicated to promoting culture of Li ethnic minority
Tourists join in a group dance at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Actors perform at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Actors perform at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Musicians perform traditional musical instruments made of bamboo at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A senior Li woman demonstrates a traditional weaving technique at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A senior Li woman demonstrates a traditional thread winding technique at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exploring Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in S China's Hainan
- Endangered deer thrive in China's Hainan thanks to conservation efforts
- Hainan responds to extensive flooding
- Sino-French children's chorus festival kicks off in Haikou, China's Hainan
- Global luxury retailer to collaborate with Hainan Free Trade Port for more opening-up opportunities
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.