Hainan's tourism area dedicated to promoting culture of Li ethnic minority

Xinhua) 13:19, November 06, 2024

Tourists join in a group dance at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors perform at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors perform at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Musicians perform traditional musical instruments made of bamboo at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A senior Li woman demonstrates a traditional weaving technique at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A senior Li woman demonstrates a traditional thread winding technique at Binglanggu tourism area in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Binglanggu tourism area nestled in a tropical rainforest has being dedicated for years to promoting the culture of Li, an ethnic minority group native to this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

